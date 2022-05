SHAFAQNA- More than 97 percent of Afghans are affected by food shortages, the United Nations said. Afghanistan has been grappling with an acute food crisis, with over 22 million people, or more than half of the country’s population suffering from severe hunger and the majority unable to anticipate when their next meal will arrive, according to the United Nations. This represents a considerable increase from September 2020, when over 14 million people were on the brink of starvation.

Source: ndtv