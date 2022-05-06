More than 6.5 million Umrah permits issued in Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- More than 6.5 million Umrah permits were issued during the holy Month of Ramadhan. The permits allow Muslims to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Ramadhan, which ended earlier this week, is usually the peak season for Umrah rituals and visiting the Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) Mosque in Medina.

Performing prayers at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, does not require a permit, while an official permit is still mandatory for undertaking Umrah.

The ministry said on Twitter that around 146,736 permits were issued during the lunar month for Muslim men and 116,045 for women to visit Al-Rawdhah Al-Sharifa where the burial place of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is located at his mosque in Medina.

Source: IQNA