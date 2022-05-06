USA: Orthodox Jewish Rabbis Visited Shia Islamic Education Center in Illinois [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Two Orthodox Jewish Rabbis visited the Shia Islamic Education Center in Glendale Heights, Illinois. The Rabbis were welcomed by Imam Al-Abedi and other congregants with open arms. During a meeting, the Imam and the Rabbis discussed commend grounds between Muslims and Jews. The Imam noted from his last Friday Sermon: “even when Muslims speak up against Israel aggression in Palestine, this is not in any way hatred towards Jews, but against the crimes committed, regardless who the perpetrators are. If the perpetrators were Muslims, we would condemn them the same”.

In response, Rabbi Dovid Feldman explained that “Muslims and Jews lived in peace ever since the beginning of Islam, the current unfortunate rift came about due to the criminal actions done to Palestine, supposedly in the name of all Jews.

Source : ABNA