Thousands prayed at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite obstacles from Israeli regime

SHAFAQNA- News sources reported that thousands of people offered Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Despite the obstacles created by the Israeli regime since this morning, thousands of worshipers offered Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli regime officials prevented hundreds of Palestinians from the West Bank, who wanted to hold Friday Prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, from reaching the occupied city of Jerusalem, local sources said.

Local sources said Israeli troops were stationed near military posts leading to Jerusalem and prevented worshipers from reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the West Bank.

In his Friday prayer sermon, Sheikh Ismail Nawahda, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said that the occupier is on the path to decline and will not last. The darkness of Quds will certainly be removed.

In the old area of ​​Quds, the Israeli regime police forces were widely present and prevented worshipers to enter by inspecting them.

