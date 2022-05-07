Political Science Expert: Attention to Economic Geopolitics Reduces Middle East Conflicts

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A professor of political science believes that Iran and Saudi Arabia are talking as two regional superpowers and two important countries.

In a world where geopolitical economics take precedence over power, interests demand that the two countries do not confront each other in the regional and trans-regional spheres, and work together for a kind of peace which at least is equivalent to post-Cold War peace. On a very small scale, such peace is predicted for the Middle East in the near future.

Dr. Mohammad Golafrooz, professor of political geography at the University of Guilan, told Shafaqna about the prospects of Iran-Saudi relations: Today’s world is a world of interests. If such thinking prevails in the region, a better atmosphere can be created in the Middle East. I hope that all thinkers close to the world of politics will instill this idea in the officials and senior managers of regional politics, and that they will be able to conduct economic diplomacy in any situation, taking into account the interests of countries and the region. In this case, we can be optimistic and say that in the next 5 years at the most, if the trans-regional actors do not ruin the work, which should always be kept in mind, the countries of the region will agree on some of their issues and problems, and some of the wars that have taken place will completely disappear from the region.

Source: Shafaqna Persian