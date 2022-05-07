Iran FM: US maximum pressure against Iran led to current conditions

SHAFAQNA-On Vienna negotiations to terminate sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister referred to the exchange of messages between Iran and America through the EU, arguing that the erroneous US policy of imposing maximum pressure against Iran has led to the current conditions.

In his phone talk with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Hossein Amirabdollahian reviewed the latest status of Iran’s nuclear talks with world powers, as well as some regional and international developments, including the status in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

He criticized the non-compulsory US Congress ratification, arguing that if the United States wishes to make up for its past mistaken approach it needs to take a brave rational move.

Amirabdollahian in the phone talk also referred to o a temporary ceasefire in Yemen, which he said needs to be extended continually, arguing that all the same the requirements of the temporary ceasefire such as ending the inhumane siege of that country are needed.

He also said that the living conditions and security status in Afghanistan are both seriously worrying, stressing the need for the establishment of an all-encompassing government comprised of the entire Afghan ethnic groups and tribes.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to a wave of Afghan refugees in Iran asking the UN to pay heed to its responsibilities regarding the refugees.

Amirabdollahian also referred to the increased range of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and the problems due to poverty in the that country, stressing that releasing the blocked monetary assets of Afghanistan can ease those problems to an extent.

He also referred to the legitimate expectations of the UN to harbinger peace in the world, and appreciated the secretary general’s efforts in that respect.

Amirabdollahian voiced Iran’s objection to the ongoing war in Ukraine and referred to Iran’s moves aimed at ending the war and resorting to diplomatic moves to minimize the human catastrophe and lower the level of crisis there.

Source : IRNA