Bahrainis condemn Israeli crimes against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of people took to the streets in Bahrain to denounce Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.

Rallies were held in the Persian Gulf island country on Friday night in support of Palestine.

The participants in the rallies chanted slogans condemning the Israeli ’s attacks on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and desecration of Islamic sanctities in the holy city of Al-Quds.

They also censured the Bahraini regime’s move to normalize ties with Israel.

At least 34 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with occupation forces and Israeli settlers who raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound from Thursday to Friday morning.

Israeli forces also arrested 44 Palestinians in Al-Quds on Friday.

Bahrain was one of the regional states that normalized its relations with the Israelvia the Washington-mediated so-called “Abraham Accords” in August 2020.

Source: IQNA