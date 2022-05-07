English
International Shia News Agency

Israeli forces demolish family home of Palestinian prisoner

0
Israeli forces demolish home of Palestinian prisoner

SHAFAQNA-Israeli forces, early at dawn, destroyed the home of Palestinian prisoner Omar Jaradat in west of Jenin.

Wafa News Agency reported sources saying that an army unit raided the town of Silat Al-Harthiyeh and carried out the demolition of the family home of Jaradat.

Jaradat is a prisoner who has been enduring harsh interrogation and detention conditions over the accusation of killing an Israeli settler last December.

Witnesses reported by Wafa said the Israeli occupation army demolished the house’s walls, making it unsafe for living.

Jaradat’s house is the fourth of the same family the Israeli occupation army has demolished as a collective punitive measure for allegedly taking part in the killing of the settler.

Three Palestinians were also injured by live bullets during protests against the Israeli occupation forces as they carried out the demolitions.

Source : middleeastmonitor

Related posts

Thousands prayed at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite obstacles from Israeli regime

asadian

Palestine: “Return March” on Nakba Day [Photos]

asadian

Israeli escalation against Palestinians and their sanctities

asadian

Palestinian human rights activists blocked from attending UN civil society forum

asadian

Expert in ME Affairs: “Israel has many critical security challenges”

asadian

Israeli court extends Palestinian eviction freeze in Sheikh Jarrah

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.