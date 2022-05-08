Saudi Arabia announces main prerequisite for performing Hajj

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set a precondition for performing the Hajj this year.

The ministry has conditioned the completion of immunization with one of the Coronavirus vaccines approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that opportunities for voluntary service to Hajj pilgrims will soon be announced through the national platform for voluntary actions and coordination with licensed associations.

The remarks came in response to question about this year’s special Hajj health requirements which is mentioned on the Twitter page of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that the regulations for providing services for Hajj this year will be announced soon through the official website of this ministry.

The ministry urged all Saudi nationals wishing to perform the Hajj not to visit the suspicious sites advertising Hajj or registration services.

Source: Shafaqna Persian