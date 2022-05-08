English
Reporters Without Borders Ranks Bahrain 167 out of 180 Countries on World Press Freedom Index

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain ranked last in the  Persian Gulf, fourth in the Arab world, and 167th out of 180 countries in the world on the press freedom index, issued by Reporters without Borders on the World Press Freedom Day.

The report, issued by the French capital-based organization under the title of “The New Era of Polarisation”, included many warnings on the breadth of misinformation and the dictatorships’ control on the journalistic work.

Qatar ranked first in the Persian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates came in second place, while Kuwait came in third place on the Gulf level. Oman ranked fourth in the Persian Gulf, followed by Saudi Arabia, then Bahrain which came in sixth place in the Persian Gulf, 16th in the Arab world and 167th in the world.

Source: Bahrain Mirror 

 

