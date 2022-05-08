UN Raises concerns on Taliban’s Burqa Mandate for Afghan women

SHAFAQNA- In an immediate response to the Taliban’s Burqa mandate for Afghan women in public, UN has raised concerns in regards to it. Further UN urges Taliban to keep up with their prior promises of protecting the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took to Twitter and said that he was alarmed by the latest development from Afghanistan. “I’m alarmed by today’s announcement by the Taliban that women must cover their faces in public and leave home only in cases of necessity. I once again urge the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women & girls, and their obligations under international human rights law,” Antonio Guterres tweeted.

Source : republicworld