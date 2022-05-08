English
Senior Russian lawmaker accuses USA of being directly involved in Ukraine War

Senior Russian lawmaker accuses US

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s most senior lawmaker on Saturday (07 May 2022) accused US of coordinating military operations in Ukraine. “Washington is essentially coordinating and developing military operations, thereby directly participating in military actions against our country,” Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Washington and European members of the transatlantic NATO alliance have supplied Kyiv with heavy weapons to help it resist a Russian offensive that has resulted in the occupation of parts of eastern and southern Ukraine but failed to take Kyiv.

However, the United States and its NATO allies have repeatedly said they will not take part in fighting themselves, in order to avoid becoming parties to the conflict.

Source: reuters

