Study finds religious belief helps academic achievement

SHAFAQNA- Children who come from religious families and those who choose the religious strictures have tendency to perform better than their non-religious peers from similar socio-economic groups. This is particularly the case for students who come from lower socio-economic groups, a study by Ilana Horwitz on of the impact of religion on school and university performance in the United States shows.

“Children from working-class and poor families go to college or university less possibly. The reason is that their families do not have enough social capital which provides a source of advice regarding parenting, selection of college or university and other goods for parents”, Ilana M Horwitz writes in “God, Grades and Graduation: Religion’s surprising impact on academic success” published by Oxford University Press.

Source: universityworldnews