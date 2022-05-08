Saudi King Salman enters hospital for medical exam

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been admitted to hospital in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests weeks after he had the battery of his pacemaker changed.

A report in the official Saudi Press Agency on Sunday did not provide further details about King Salman’s condition nor the nature of the examinations. It said the king, 86, was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

“May God preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and may he enjoy health and wellness,” a royal palace statement was quoted as saying.

Earlier this year, state media reported King Salman was hospitalised in the capital Riyadh to have the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced. In 2020, he had surgery to remove his gallbladder after a stint in the hospital that revived speculation about the state of his health.

Source : aljazeera