“Shi‘ism Revisited: Ijtihad and Reformation in Contemporary Times” Research Seminar by Prof. Liyakat Takim

SHAFAQNA- The Academy of Sciences Islamic Republic of Iran convened a research seminar on Sunday, 8 May 2022 . The seminar attendees were audience to a live presentation from Prof. Liyakat Takim.

Professor Liyakat Takim spoke about his latest book titled “Shi‘ism Revisited: Ijtihad and Reformation in Contemporary Times”. This book was published by Oxford University Press in January 2022.

The book assesses the possibility of an Islamic reformation in contemporary Shi’ism. It also examines the process and methods of ijtihad in deriving a fatwa, the moral basis of Islamic law, and proposes epistemological and methodological changes so as to make Islamic law more moral and viable for contemporary times. A must read for anyone interested in Islamic law in modern times.

In first part of his speech, he talked about the reason for writing this book. ” 11 years ago, I was in Iran for some research . And I talked to a number of youths who were concerned that Islamic law was out of touch with the contemporary needs and realities. And this was an issue not only in Iran, but in different parts of the Muslim world. And I wanted to see how Islamic law , more specifically Shia law can be made compatible with the needs of modern times. Significantly, there is a challenge for modern Muslims in that how can a religion which was revealed 1400 years ago and the law was formulated by scholars. How can they capable today. How can we avoid the process of secularism and living in the west especially while accepting the religion and the law that we have inherited”, Liyakat Takim said.

Professor Liyakat Takim had explained about five chapter of the book:

Chapter One: The Concept of an Islamic Reformation

Chapter Two: Usul al-Fiqh and Ijtihad in Shi’ism

Chapter Three: Islamic Reformation and the Tools of Ijtihad

Chapter Four: Reason and Ethics and an Islamic Reformation

Chapter Five: The Neo-ijtihadist Phenomenon