Iran president: Resistance to determine future of region

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President said that the future of region will be determined by resistance.

Ebrahim Raisi made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with his visiting counterpart Bashar al-Assad.

The Iranian president said that what is currently going on in West Asia indicates the right prediction of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who said that the resistance of the nations will emerge victorious over the occupiers and invaders.

The resistance fighters proved to be a reliable power to establish security and stability in the entire region, including Syria, President Raisi said.

Underlining the need for all the countries to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria, the Iranian president said that when some Arab and non-Arab leaders were gambling over the fall of the Syrian government, Iran stood by the Syrian government and nation.

The Iranian president also regretted that some key parts of the Syrian soil are still in the hands of foreign forces, and urged the need for the liberation of all the Syrian lands from the occupation of alien forces.

In the meantime, the Syrian president voiced his country’s readiness to cooperate with Iran in security, political and economic areas.

President al-Assad noted that during the Syrian fight against the invasion of Western and Takfiri groups, Iran was the only country that stood by Damascus.

Referring to the end of US role in West Asia, he said that the regional countries proved that thorough close cooperation, they can win over the US and other countries that claimed to be superpowers.

al-Assad reiterated that his country is always grateful of the support by the Iranian nation.

Source: IRNA