Singapore: Polytechnic student confessed uploading anti-Islam remarks on Instagram

SHAFAQNA– Sun Sicong, a Chinese student in Singapore confessed that he had expressed anti-Islam remarks and published them on Instagram. His intention was to hurt religious feelings of others.
Sun’s lawyer, Justin Ng said that his client had committed the offence when he was 18 which was because of youthful immaturity. According to Ng, before Sun entered the Temasek Polytechnic, his schoolmates had persecuted him for his nationality. He will be sentenced on 23 June. If he is convicted of hurting religious feelings, the court will imprison or fine him.

Source: news.yahoo

