English
International Shia News Agency

More than 6.5 million children in Syria are in need of assistance

0
More than 6.5 million children in Syria

SHAFAQNA-“Millions of children continue to live in fear, need and uncertainty inside Syria and the neighbouring countries.

“More than 6.5 million children in Syria are in need of assistance, the highest ever recorded since the beginning of the crisis, more than 11 years ago.

“The crisis in Syria is far from over. Only in the first three months of this year, 213 children were killed or injured. Since the beginning of the crisis in 2011, over 13,000 children have been confirmed killed or injured.

“In Syria’s neighbouring countries, strained by political instability and fragility, nearly 5.8 million children depend on assistance, their lives riddled with poverty and hardship.

“Children’s needs inside Syria and the neighbouring countries are growing. Many families struggle to make ends meet. Prices of basic supplies including food are skyrocketing, partially as a result of the crisis in Ukraine.

“Funding for humanitarian operations is meanwhile fast dwindling. Ahead of the sixth Brussels Conference on Syria and the region on 10 May, UNICEF has only received less than half of its funding requirements for this year. Of our requirements to reach children and families impacted by the crisis in Syria, we urgently need nearly US$20 million for the cross-border operations, the only lifeline for nearly 1 million children in the northwest of Syria.

Source : unicef

Related posts

Syria: Bashar Assad Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer in Damascus [Photos]

asadian

Syria: Impoverished People suffering a Ramadhan of scarce food and high prices

asadian

“Maaloula” Symbolizes Christianity in Syria [photos]

asadian

UN’s Envoy: Seventh round of Syrian Constitutional talks to be held in March 2022

asadian

Bloudan: A summer town on outskirts of Damascus [photos]

asadian

Svalbard Global Seed Vault to receive rare deposits from Syria

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.