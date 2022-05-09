English
International Shia News Agency

Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli military for trying to cross West Bank barrier

0
Palestinian man shot dead

SHAFAQNA-Israeli militaries have shot dead a Palestinian man who tried to enter Israel through a barrier in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that soldiers “spotted a suspect who attempted to illegally cross the security fence” near the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem and fired at him.

“The force shot at him in accordance with procedures. The suspect was taken for medical care.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the man’s death, identifying the deceased as Mahmud Eram.

A spokesman for the Sheba hospital in central Israel told AFP the Palestinian man had died of his wounds.

Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Israeli forces killed Eram near the Jabara military checkpoint, according to the health ministry. He was from Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Source : aljazeera

