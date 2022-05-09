French Muslim Footballer Sues far-right politician

SHAFAQNA- Muslim footballer Karim Benzema is suing a French far-right politician who had linked him with extremism.

The 34-year-old striker is suing Damien Rieu, a member of French far-right party Reconquête, for defamation for two tweets Rieu posted in 2020, according to French daily Le Parisien.

In one of the tweets, Rieu posted a photo of Benzema with Nourdine Mamoune, an imam for the French town of Meaux, east of Paris.

“Interesting to discover @benzema visits Imam Nourdine Mamoune, [whose home] has just been raided,” Rieu said on 23 October 2020.

Source : IQNA