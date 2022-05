SHAFAQNA- Islamic Center of England to hold 72nd Weekly Webinar today, 09 May 2022 on “Islam & Contemporary Issues” delivered by HIWM Dr Yahya Jahangiri Suhrawardi.

The program starts at 06.00 pm London time. The webinar will be broadcasted on Zoom YouTube. The Topic of lecture is “Possibility of Long life of Imam al-Mahdi “.