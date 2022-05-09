Putin: Ukraine war was a response to an ‘unacceptable threat’

SHAFAQNA-Russian President Vladimir Putin has described his country’s military action in Ukraine as a preemptive move against potential aggression.

In a speech on Monday marking Victory Day, the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Putin did not provide any assessment of progress in the war, now in its 11th week.

He said, however, that Russia was under threat by Western countries and NATO, accusing them of preparing an attack on Crimea, which Moscow’s forces annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

“Last year, we suggested to NATO countries that we sign a security treaty, but they did not want to hear us, they had completely different plans, and an attack on Crimea was being prepared,” Putin said in Moscow. “The alliance began military development of the territories adjacent to us,” he added, calling the fighting “inevitable”.

Source : aljazeera