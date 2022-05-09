Halal Expo Canada will take place in Toronto this week

SHAFAQNA-The first event dedicated to halal lifestyle industry in North America is set to return to Canada this week.

An exhibition and conference, the Halal Expo Canada will take place from May 12 -14 at the International Center in Toronto.

“As a gateway to the North American growing Halal market, Halal Expo Canada 2022 will gather the highest quality products and services of the Halal industry. A meeting point of Halal buyers and suppliers between East and West,” said the organizers on the expo website.​

“From Food & Beverage to Pharmaceuticals to Cosmetics, from Finance to E-commerce and Logistics to Tourism and more, the entire halal industry will gather under one roof providing traders and buyers with the ideal platform to network and share market insights.”

With a series of keynote lectures, panel discussions, and case study presentations, Halal Expo Canada 2022 will be a platform to get in-depth insights into halal and healthy lifestyle, Islamic investment and finance, Islamic tourism, and halal education.

Source : aboutislam