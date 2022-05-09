Iraqi President emphasises continuation of pressure on terrorism

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih stressed the need to maintain pressure on terrorism during his meeting with Minister of Defense Juma Inad in al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

A press statement issued by the Iraqi presidency revealed that the meeting discussed the latest security developments in Iraq, and the continuous efforts of the Iraqi armed forces to pursue remaining figures of terrorism.

The statement added that Salih was briefed by the Minister of Defense on the progress of the military operations ongoing on different axes to fight terrorist groups trying to destabilize security and stability in Iraqi cities.

Salih stressed the need to remain vigilant and cautious and not to allow any gap for terrorist groups to threaten the security and stability of the Iraqi people. The president also commended the recent efforts of Iraqi security forces for arresting several serious terrorists.

