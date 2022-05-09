DailySabah : High-level visits between Turkey & Suadi to increase

SHAFAQNA-Going forward, many observers expect the frequency of high-level visits between Ankara and Riyadh to increase. Obviously, closer cooperation between those two key capitals shall impact other normalization processes underway in the region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman in the final days of Ramadan, starting a new chapter in bilateral relations. It was clear that Ankara and Riyadh needed to hold talks on many issues, including trade, energy and the balance of power, amid the post-Ukraine changes in the international arena.

It is a well-known fact that Erdoğan and King Salman remained in touch through a series of phone calls despite strained ties over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. During the most recent visit, however, the Turkish leader also met Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the crown prince.

