Afghanistan: Nearly 20 million people going hungry

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 20 million people in Afghanistan are facing acute hunger, humanitarians warned in a UN-backed report.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis for the country also revealed a pocket of “catastrophic” levels of food insecurity in the northeast, affecting thousands.

The analysis was conducted in January and February by partners who include the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), sister agency the World Food Programme (WFP), and many non-governmental organizations.

Record levels of hunger persist in #Afghanistan as lingering drought and the deep economic crisis continue to threaten lives and livelihoods. Humanitarian assistance averted a catastrophe in the harsh winter months, and remains a lifeline. https://t.co/zd7Jrivoaq — World Food Programme (@WFP) May 9, 2022

Although humanitarian assistance helped avert a food security catastrophe over the harsh winter in Afghanistan, hunger still persists at unprecedented levels, according to the report.

Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in the country, described the food security situation as dire.