Good cholesterol and risk of Alzheimer

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The researchers find that blood sugar and cholesterol at age 35 might help doctors predict how likely we are to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s later in life.

New research published in the Alzheimer’s Association journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia found that high levels of “good cholesterol”(aka high-density lipoprotein or HDL) can help lower risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

The top 7 risk factors for heart disease, including smoking, physical inactivity and high blood pressure, all earn a spot on the list of 13 things that have been scientifically proven to make us more likely to get Alzheimer’s disease (plus a few more social and environmental factors).

Source: yahoo