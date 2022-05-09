French & German leaders reaffirm need for speedy cease-fire in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday emphasized the need for a speedy cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“What we want to achieve is a cease-fire, and this as soon as possible. We are doing everything to reach this cease-fire,” Macron told a press conference alongside Scholz in Berlin.

Only a cease-fire will enable progress on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, he added.

Preventing the war from spreading in Europe is a must, warned Macron.

Macron stressed the ultimate goal in ending the conflict is to secure “peace and a permanent withdrawal of Russian troops” from Ukraine.

Source : aa