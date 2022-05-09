Saudi Arabia aims to exceed 70 million tourism visits this year

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia aims to exceed 70 million tourist visits this year after drawing 62 million last year, a tourism official said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia is a major religious destination with millions visiting Islam’s two holy cities of Mecca and Medina annually to perform the hajj and umrah pilgrimages.

The kingdom has in recent years started to promote leisure travel as part of a strategy aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil.

Visits were up 130% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the last quarter of 2019, Saudi Tourism Authority CEO Fahd Hamidaddin told Reuters in an interview held on the sidelines of industry event Arabian Travel Market held in Dubai.

Source : reuters