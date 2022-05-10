World Bank: Precarious’ Palestinian economy needs more aid

SHAFAQNA-The World Bank has urged the international community to boost support for the Palestinian Authority, which it said is facing a destabilising budget crisis.

In a report published on Monday, the World Bank painted a contrasting view of the Palestinian economy, which is seeing a post-lockdown recovery even as food insecurity worsens in places.

It said the economy of the besieged Gaza Strip witnessed 3.4 percent growth in 2021 despite Israel’s brutal 11-day offensive last May.

Israel’s military operation last year killed 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, according to the UN. In Israel, 13 people were killed by rockets launched from Gaza.

