International Shia News Agency

World Bank: Precarious’ Palestinian economy needs more aid

SHAFAQNA-The World Bank has urged the international community to boost support for the Palestinian Authority, which it said is facing a destabilising budget crisis.

In a report published on Monday, the World Bank painted a contrasting view of the Palestinian economy, which is seeing a post-lockdown recovery even as food insecurity worsens in places.

It said the economy of the besieged Gaza Strip witnessed 3.4 percent growth in 2021 despite Israel’s brutal 11-day offensive last May.

Israel’s military operation last year killed 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, according to the UN. In Israel, 13 people were killed by rockets launched from Gaza.

Source : middleeasteye

