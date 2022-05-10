English
International Shia News Agency

Mexican painter in Irpin portrays true face of Ukraine War

SHAFAQNA- Roberto Marquez, a Mexican artist who has been painting various angles of Russia’s war from his makeshift set up under a bridge in Ukraine, aims to portray Russian army attacks, bombed houses, people’s fear and escape from raids.

Marquez arrived in Ukraine in response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal for international support. The Mexican artist painted what he saw while visiting various cities in the war-torn country.

“Through my paintings, I want to show the world the true face of the war in Ukraine. My artworks demonstrate opposition to the war and protest the killings of people,” he told Anadolu Agency.

As he continued to work on his painting under the bridge at the entrance of the Irpin city, which was damaged in a Russian attack, Marquez said: “People come up to me when I’m painting under the bridge that was hit and tell me about their experiences. In my paintings, I apply this expertise. I would not have had new knowledge if I had handled this subject in the painting studio. My artworks would be based on speculations.”

Source: aa

