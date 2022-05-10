English
NY Times: New bloody chapter begins in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- At least 100 people have died in terrorist attacks over the past two weeks, as the Islamic State targets Hazara Shia minorities in Afghanistan and aims to undermine the Taliban government.

The first blast ripped through a school in Kabul, the Afghan capital, killing high school students.

Days later, explosions destroyed two mosques and a minibus in the north of the country. The following week, three more explosions targeted Shia Muslims.

The attacks of the past two weeks have left at least 100 people dead, figures from hospitals suggest, and stoked fears that Afghanistan is heading into a violent spring, as the Islamic State’s affiliate in the country tries to undermine the Taliban government and assert its newfound reach.

The sudden spate of attacks across the country has upended the relative calm that followed the Taliban’s seizing of power last August, which ended 20 years of war. And by targeting civilians — the Hazara Shia, an ethnic minority, in recent weeks — they have stirred dread that the country may not be able to escape a long cycle of violence.

Source : nytimes

