Lebanese President: Lebanon can no longer bear burden of hosting Syrian refugees

SHAFAQNA-Lebanese President stresses that Lebanon can no longer bear at all the brunt of the presence of the Syrian refugees on its land, warning that “it has become difficult for us to control their infiltration through illegal immigration boats to Europe.”

Michel Aoun said that the international community must bear its responsibility. He points out that “instead of providing material aid to the displaced in order to stay in Lebanon, it must be provided to them in Syria,” thus eliminating the incentive for many of them to stay here.”

Aoun points out that the Western countries’ statement that the displaced have political and security fears of return does not apply to reality, as about 500,000 of them returned to Syria without registering any incident or harassment, while hundreds of thousands of them participated in the election of President Bashar al-Assad for a new term. In the Syrian embassy in Lebanon, how can they be targeted by the Syrian regime?”

Source : news.middleeast-24