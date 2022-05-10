Montreal: Protests of CEGEP students against language reform

SHAFAQNA- CEGEP students across Montreal and neighboring regions protested simultaneously against Bill 96, language reform of the province last Thursday. According to the amendment to Bill 96, all students in English-language CEGEPs are required to take three program-related courses in French in order to graduate. Students who do not have the required language skills to take core courses in French can substitute them for three French-language classes. Teachers and students believe that encouraging anglophone students to improve their French language skills via Bill 96 is not the accurate way.

This amendment will influence the students’ R score, a statistical method that classifies academic performances of CEGEP students. Also, a lot of minorities, i.e. indigenous people will be influenced. Francois Legault said: it is vital to protect French which will always be vulnerable in North America. In the near future, Bill 96 will be voted on at the national assembly. The Liberals will vote against it.

Source: globalnews.ca