English
International Shia News Agency

Montreal: Protests of CEGEP students against language reform

0

SHAFAQNA- CEGEP students across Montreal and neighboring regions protested simultaneously against Bill 96, language reform of the province last Thursday. According to the amendment to Bill 96, all students in English-language CEGEPs are required to take three program-related courses in French in order to graduate. Students who do not have the required language skills to take core courses in French can substitute them for three French-language classes. Teachers and students believe that encouraging anglophone students to improve their French language skills via Bill 96 is not the accurate way.

This amendment will influence the students’ R score, a statistical method that classifies academic performances of CEGEP students. Also, a lot of minorities, i.e. indigenous people will be influenced. Francois Legault said: it is vital to protect French which will always be vulnerable in North America. In the near future, Bill 96 will be voted on at the national assembly. The Liberals will vote against it.

Source: globalnews.ca

Read more from ShAFAQNA:

 

Related posts

Canada: Police investigating after animal carcass found outside Mosque in Greater Montreal

asadian

Photos: Demise anniversary of Lady Masumah (SA) held at Imam Hussain (AS) Center of Montreal in Canada

asadian

Canada: Students in Ontario are educated about the Islamic Heritage

asadian

Karbala: 200 university students celebrated their graduation at Al-Abbas’s (A.S) shrine

asadian

Al-Wefaq calls to stop protests, sit-ins due to dangerous epidemic wave in Bahrain

asadian

Protests continue in Pakistan’s Abbottabad over Quran desecration

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.