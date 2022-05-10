More support needed as Syrian refugees reach breaking point

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s dire economic crisis – described by the World Bank as one the world’s worst national economic depressions – has had a devastating impact on the Syrian refugees.

“Sometimes it all feels like it’s not real. You think to yourself, ‘how did we end up like this in a tent?’” says Mohammad, gesturing to the tarpaulin-covered shelter made from wood and scrap metal where his family of six live in a settlement in Tripoli, northern Lebanon.

Mohammad, 34, and his wife Asmaa fled conflict in Syria’s Hama governorate in 2013, when their eldest daughter Arkan was just a baby. Now aged 10 and with four younger siblings, all she has ever known is life in an informal settlement, where rain seeps under the flimsy walls in the wet winter months, and the tarpaulin traps the sweltering heat in the summer.

“In the summer, it feels like a furnace. In the winter, it is cold,” Mohammad says. With no wood for their stove during the harsh winter just gone, they resorted to burning shoes and plastic bags. Toxic fumes regularly filled the tent, leaving the kids with chesty coughs. Youngest daughter Sanaa, 2, bears a scar on her head from a recent accident.

“They are sick, and we have no medicine,” their mother Asmaa explains. “My daughter bumped and burned her forehead on the stove, and I could not get her treatment. A rat bit my hand, and I could not get anything for the wound. I have absolutely nothing. Death is more merciful.”

With the Lebanese currency in freefall, and the war in Ukraine further exacerbating soaring prices and widespread shortages of food, fuel and medicine, many like Mohammad and Asmaa have had to resort to skipping meals or sending their children to work just to survive.

It is a similar story for many of the 5.7 million Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, as well as the local communities hosting them. Socio-economic turmoil and the continuing aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed ever more families into poverty, creating unprecedented levels of hardship 11 years into Syria’s crisis.

Source : unhcr.org