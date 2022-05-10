Over 20 million worshippers visited the Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- 22 million worshippers visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.

In addition to this, 406,000 people visited the Noble Rawdah during the holy month, the president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said.

The Rawdah lies between the Sacred Chamber (known as the Prophet’s house), and the Prophet’s Minbar (or pulpit). This southeastern section of the Prophet’s Mosque is where his house once stood.

Al-Sudais added that more than 4.5 million bottles of Zamzam were distributed at the mosque and 330,000 containers provided the holy water to those visiting the holy site.

