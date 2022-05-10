Early diagnosis of Parkinson by people’s voices

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers found link between Parkinson’s gene and vocal issues that could lead to earlier diagnosis.

New research by University of Arizona neuroscientists suggests that a specific gene commonly associated with Parkinson’s may be behind those vocal-related issues — a finding that could help lead to earlier diagnoses and treatments for Parkinson’s patients.

To investigate any correlation between vocal changes and the Parkinson’s-related gene — known as alpha-synuclein — the researchers turned to the zebra finch, a songbird native to Australia.

To see how alpha-synuclein might affect vocal production in the birds, researchers first took baseline recordings of their songs. They then introduced a copy of the gene into some of the birds; other birds were not given the gene so researchers could compare the results. All the birds’ songs were recorded again immediately after introducing the gene, and then one, two and three months later.

Initial findings showed that alpha-synuclein did affect song production. The birds with the gene sang less after two months, and they sang less at the start of a song session three months after receiving the gene. The vocalizations were also softer and shorter, findings similar to what is seen in the human disease.

The next step, is figuring out how to apply these findings to human data.

Source: sciencedaily