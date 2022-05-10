Kuwait’s Crown Prince accepts government’s resignation

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s Crown Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the country’s government.

The emir issued a decree asking the government to stay in a caretaker capacity, the state news agency KUNA reported.

Last month, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah submitted his government’s resignation, the fourth in the past two years and a half.

No reason was provided for the government’s resignation, which came days after a parliamentary session to question the premier over accusations of unconstitutional acts, hindering people’s interests and non-cooperation with the legislative authority.

Since 1985, 11 Kuwaiti governments resigned and 16 ministers relieved of their duties following 128 parliamentary questioning sessions.

Source : aa