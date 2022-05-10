UN: Thousands of civilians have died in Mariupol since Feb. 24

SHAFAQNA-The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on Tuesday said the UN estimates there were thousands of civilian deaths in Mariupol, but the figures still need to be corroborated.

At a UN press conference, Matilda Bogner said Tuesday was the 76th day since Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24 with destruction of lives, cities, hospitals, and schools.

She referred to the southern city of Mariupol, which had a population of around half a million under constant bombardment since the start of the war, saying “people are now living under what appears to be an occupation.”

The UN confirmed on Tuesday that a total of 3,459 civilians have been killed and 3,713 injured across Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s war on its neighbor, while Bogner said the figures are considerably higher.

“However, we do estimate that thousands of civilians have died in Mariupol since the 24th of February, but there’s again, the scale of this is yet to be fully documented,” she noted.

Source: aa