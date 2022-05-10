English
Iranian Foreign Minister calls for implementation of Tehran-Doha agreements

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister  stressed the need to implement the agreements made during the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Doha, Qatar.

Hossein Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

In a related news earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said that the neighborliness is a strategic policy rather than a temporary approach.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with Qatar’s Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.

Al Hammadi’s visit take place within the framework of Iran-Qatar Political Consultative Committee.

Bagheri Kani called for regional integration and said that regional interests overlap national interests.

Qatar’s foreign ministry secretary general, for his part, pointed to the recent successful visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation to Doha and the forthcoming visit of the Emir of Qatar to Iran and the formation of the Iran-Qatar Political Consultative Committee and said that the relations between the two countries are broad and deep.

Source : IRNA

