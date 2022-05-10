English
International Shia News Agency

Food prices in Syria increased by 24 percent in March

0
Food prices in Syria

SHAFAQNA-In March, food prices in Syria  increased by 24 percent in just one month, following an 800 percent increase in the last two years. This has brought food prices to their highest level since 2013.

The war in Ukraine has dealt a fresh hammer blow to Syria’s ability to feed itself just as the country struggles to deal with levels of hunger that are up by half since 2019, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said today on the eve of the annual donor pledging conference held in Brussels.

With years of conflict, a severe economic downturn, and food prices rising relentlessly since 2020, the Ukraine crisis is exacerbating what was already an alarming food security scenario in Syria.

Source: reliefweb

Related posts

Syria: More than 6.5 million children are in need of assistance

asadian

Syria: Bashar Assad Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer in Damascus [Photos]

asadian

Syria: Impoverished People suffering a Ramadhan of scarce food and high prices

asadian

“Maaloula” Symbolizes Christianity in Syria [photos]

asadian

UN’s Envoy: Seventh round of Syrian Constitutional talks to be held in March 2022

asadian

Bloudan: A summer town on outskirts of Damascus [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.