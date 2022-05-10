Trying to see inside the pyramids of Egypt

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new effort to scan Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza using energetic particles from space could help scientists “see” inside the ancient structure and glean new details about its mysterious inner chambers.

Upwards of 100 times the sensitivity” of equipment that has previously been used to study the archaeological site, said the project’s leader

The telescope would scan the pyramid with cosmic ray muons, high-energy particles that are created when cosmic rays from outer space rain down and collide with atoms in Earth’s atmosphere.

the resulting scans could reveal what the sprawling chamber was once used for, including what — if any — objects are inside.

Source: yahoo