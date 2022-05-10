English
A new way to diagnose skin cancer

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In recently presented dissertations, Doctoral students from Malmö University have investigated whether it is possible to detect, extract and collect biomarkers for skin cancer—without taking traditional tissue samples.

The researchers have focused on potential LMV biomarkers, low molecular weight molecules that can be indicators of cancer.

In this studies, the researchers investigated the molecules’ ability to penetrate from the deeper layers of the skin to the surface and also compared how the molecules move through the skin in relation to each other.

The most important conclusion from this studies is that they can actually detect these small molecules on the surface of the skin, that they can collect them in a non-invasive way, and that they also give a picture of what it looks like in the deeper skin layers where skin cancer develops.

Source: medicalxpress

