Bosnian War survivors rally against Ukraine War

Bosnian war survivors

SHAFAQNA- Several hundred people marched in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, which was besieged during a brutal civil war in the 1990s, asking Russia to end the Ukraine War. Bosnia’s inter-ethnic war killed nearly 100,000 people, of whom more than 11,000 died during the Sarajevo siege by Serb forces.

The march was organised by associations gathering Bosnian Muslim war victims and their families. “Stop the massacre in Mariupol”, proclaimed a giant in both Bosnian and English carried by the marchers, referring to a strategic Ukrainian port besieged and destroyed by Russian troops. “Stop the war now! Sarajevo 1992-1995, Mariupol 2022-?”, read another banner.

Source:  iraqinews

