Deputy foreign policy chief of EU heading for Tehran

SHAFAQNA-Deputy foreign policy chief of the European Union (EU) Enrique Mora has embarked on a visit to Tehran.

In a message on his Twitter account, Mora wrote that he will have meetings with Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and some other high ranking-Iranian officials to discuss the current status of the Vienna negotiations and some other issues of mutual interest.

He wrote that in order to resolve the remaining points of disagreement in Vienna negotiations such talks are necessary.

The eighth round of Iran’s nuclear talks with the P4+1 aimed at terminating sanctions began on Monday, December 27, 2021, and the EU coordinator of the negotiations has proposed that the delegations will return to their capital cities for coordination.

Almost all participating countries in the negotiations have in separate interviews asked for faster finalizing of the talks and said that achieving a final agreement is in need of the United States’ decision making on some remaining issues.

This is the second time in the Vienna talks that Mora is coming to Iran. It is expected that he would convey rational proposals that will ease Tehran’s concerns this time.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said yesterday that Mora’s presence in Tehran soon proves that “we are proceeding with the negotiations rationally.

