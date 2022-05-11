English
WHO chief issues new call to Russia to stop war in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that a visit to Ukraine made him aware of a convergence of global crises like the war there

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus pandemic, a worldwide food and energy crisis and migration and climate issues that need solving with “real global leadership.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was asked at a webinar on the COVID-19 pandemic by a journalist about the current focus on Ukraine, which he recently visited for three days, prompting him to issue another call to Russia to stop the war.

“Of course, the focus on Ukraine is very justifiable because the consequences of not resolving the Ukraine issue” will leave the world with severe issues with which to deal.

“We were discussing the interlinked problems we saw” during our visit, said Tedros.

“You have the health crisis, which is global, you have the food crisis and inflation and so on because of the conflict,” said Tedros.

– Global food producers

There is the energy crisis, the migration crisis, “and there is also the climate crisis,” he said, referring to Ukraine and Russia being major global food producers.

Source : aa

