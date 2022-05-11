English
International Shia News Agency

Almost 10 million children going hungry in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- About 9.6 million children in Afghanistan have been unable to secure food on a daily basis due to a deepening economic crisis , Save the Children has said.

In a report published on Tuesday, the international NGO called for “immediate food assistance” to save lives in the short-term, adding however that aid alone was “not enough to tackle the country’s worst hunger crisis on record”.

“Despite a significant amount of food aid reaching families in recent months, 19.7 million children and adults, almost 50 percent of the population, are still going hungry and need urgent support to survive,” said the report.

According to the report, about 20,000 people were pushed into famine during the past two to three months alone.

Source : aljazeera

