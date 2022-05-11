English
Israeli army confirms operation early on Wednesday in Jenin refugee camp

Israeli army confirms operation

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli army confirmed that it had conducted an operation early on Wednesday (11 May 2022) in the Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups in the northern West Bank.

It said that there was an exchange of fire between its troops and Palestinian fighters and that it is investigating whether “journalists were wounded, possibly by Palestinian gunfire.”‘

Israeli military spokesperson Ran Kochav told Army Radio: “Even if soldiers shot at – or, God forbid, hurt – someone who was not involved, this happened in battle, during a firefight, where this Palestinian is with the shooters. So this thing can happen,”

Kochav described Abu Aqleh as “filming and working for a media outlet amidst armed Palestinians. They’re armed with cameras, if you’ll permit me to say so.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday that he holds Israeli troops “fully responsible” for Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh’s death.

 

Source: middleeasteye

 

