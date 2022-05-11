English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Unemployment rate reached four million persons

SHAFAQNA- Iraq Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced that more than four million citizens are unemployed in this country.
Abir Al-Jalabi, head of Iraq Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced on Thursday that more than four million citizens are unemployed in this country. On the other hand, a group has been constituted in the Iraqi government to confront beggary.
Al-Jalabi added that Iraq Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has recorded more than two million unemployed citizens and there exists the same number whose information has not been recorded.
Head of the Iraq Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs referred to beggary in Iraq too. He said that beggary among the youth is not just due to lack of job opportunities; rather social reasons arising from family breakdown and drug spread especially in poor regions and provinces are the most important reasons.
He pointed out that the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is cooperating as a team consisting of the ministries of interior, national security and education with the aim of policy-making to combat beggary and find solutions to confront it.
Al-Jalabi recalled that Ministry of Interior is charged with supervision of the issue of beggary and homelessness. In coordination with the Ministry of Labor, this ministry attempts to settle 12-17 year old people in specific places. Thus, they can enter into the labor market after rehabilitation and instruction.

Source: mdeast.news

