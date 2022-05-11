MEMO: Condemnation by world leaders and organisations is not enough

SHAFAQNA-Although Al Jazeera journalist‘s killing condemnation sounds good, But is not enough.The stark reality is that the occupation state is allowed to act with impunity and, literally, get away with murder.

The world woke this morning to the news that yet another Palestinian journalist had been killed by Israeli gunfire. Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while covering Israel’s assault on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

“The bullet was aimed at a place that could not be covered by either a helmet or her ‘PRESS’ vest,” explained Waleed Al Omari, Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Ramallah. “It seems to me that she was shot by a sniper who wanted to end her life deliberately.”

Journalist Shatha Hanaysheh was standing beside Abu Akleh when she was shot dead. “We were a group of four journalists,” she pointed out. “We were in a place which was clear to the Israeli occupation soldiers, and there were no armed people or clashes.”

The Qatar-based TV network has described Shireen as “one of the first generation” of its field correspondents. “For a quarter of a century, Abu Akleh was at the centre of danger to cover wars, attacks and aggression of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in the occupied territories,” the network said.

Al Jazeera: “we will seek to bring them to justice”

Shireen Abu Akleh was born in occupied Jerusalem in 1971. She held Palestinian and American citizenship, and graduated with a BA degree in journalism and media from Yarmouk University in Jordan. More recently she completed a diploma in new media. She began working for Al Jazeera in 1997 and reported on-camera regularly from Palestine, Egypt and the US as well as other places around the world.

The Palestinian factions condemned her “murder” and accused the Israeli occupation forces of “deliberately” killing her “as part of its attempt to prevent the exposure of its war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Al Jazeera has pledged to seek the prosecution of Al-Akleh’s killers. “No matter how hard they try to cover up their crime,” it insisted, “we will seek to bring them to justice.”

A number of countries have condemned the journalist’s killing

A number of countries and international organisations have condemned the journalist’s killing, including the UN, the US, Britain and China.

Even Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Twitter that his government has offered to conduct a joint Israeli-Palestinian investigation into the killing. “Journalists must be protected in conflict zones and we all have a responsibility to get to the truth,” he added.

We have heard condemnation all before

Although such condemnation sounds good, we have heard it all before. The stark reality is that the occupation state is allowed to act with impunity and, literally, get away with murder. We all know, as Israel does, that there will be no international repercussions for the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh or any other Palestinian. Despite the US ambassador’s noble words, it is his country which gives Israel diplomatic protection along with $3 billion of military aid every year; it is this which empowers the occupation state to shoot, kill and maim Palestinian civilians on a daily basis.

Will there be an Israeli investigation, alone or jointly with the Palestinian Authority?

Will there be an Israeli investigation, alone or jointly with the Palestinian Authority? The army has already started its whitewash by suggesting that Abu Akleh was killed by Palestinian fire. Moreover, military spokesperson Ran Kokhav told Israeli Army Radio that the Palestinians had taken Abu Akleh’s body for burial and refused to hold a joint autopsy to determine the cause of death. He effectively closed the door for any possible Israeli investigation.

Such an investigation, though, is unnecessary. Eyewitness accounts have already gone viral on social and mainstream media; nobody has any excuse for claiming not to know what happened.

The fact that the Israelis continued to fire and refused to allow an ambulance to reach her, suggests strongly that they intended to kill Abu Akleh, arguably for no other reason than that she worked for Al Jazeera and was exposing the army’s actions in the occupied West Bank.

They will not provide justice for Shireen Abu Akleh and the others killed by Israel

Condemnation by world leaders and organisations is not enough; nor are calls for investigations. They will not provide justice for Shireen Abu Akleh and the others killed by Israel; nor will they stop the occupation state from killing even more Palestinians. Only sanctions and legal action against Israel and Israelis will do that, but neither are likely to happen in the current political climate.

